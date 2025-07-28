Police are searching for a suspect after a shot was fired during a road rage incident in Windsor over the weekend.

It happened late Saturday night on Riverside Drive East near Pierre Avenue.

Investigators with the major crimes unit say the suspect shouted obscenities at another vehicle before someone in the car fired a shot.

Police say officers found damage to the rear window of the complainant's vehicle.

No injuries are reported.

Police are searching for a four-door sedan, possibly grey or chocolate brown in colour.

The driver is described as black and in his 20s, with two other people the vehicle.

Residents in the area are asked to check video surveillance between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday for possible leads.