Windsor police have identified a suspect vehicle in connection to a shooting over the weekend .

Late Saturday night on Riverside Drive East near Pierre Avenue, investigators with the major crimes unit say a person shouted obscenities at another vehicle before someone in the suspect vehicle fired a shot.

Police say officers found damage to the rear window of the complainant's vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle fled the area shortly after the incident and is described as a light-coloured early 2000s Lexus.

The suspects are described as follows:

Driver: Black male in his 20s, with short black hair.

Front Passenger: Middle Eastern male in his 20s, with short black hair and a full black beard.

Rear Passenger: Middle Eastern male, also believed to be in his 20s.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who can identify the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the major crimes unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

-With files from AM800's Paul McDonald