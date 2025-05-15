The Windsor Police Service is putting a focus on one spot in the city that's now generating the most calls for service due to violent crime.

Officers and several specialized teams, including the Nurse-Police Team, the Crisis Response Team, and social workers who are experts in the field of intimate partner violence, are working to address the calls for service around the Reginald Housing Complex on Reginald Street, not far from Ford Blvd. in East Windsor.

So far in 2025, police say there have been 11 crimes against persons at the housing complex, with six of those related to intimate partner violence (IPV) and three involving young offenders.

The Glengarry neighbourhood previously generated the most violent crime calls, which resulted in officers launching regular patrols inside Wheelton Manor in August 2024, with dedicated officers stationed inside the apartment building at 333 Glengarry Ave., right at the corner of University Avenue East.

Along with the police presence, social services and health and human service sector professionals took part in outreach efforts to deal with non-emergency issues within Glengarry.

Windsor Police Deputy Chief Jason Crowley says the Reginald area has some similar social issues as Glengarry.

"We're going to take a very similar strategy and approach, and we've already started that," he says. "Looking at that neighbourhood, bringing in social services with a police presence to really try and do what we did in Glengarry and have the success that we had in knocking some of those criminal calls for service down and getting the data down where we can manage it a little better," he says.

By December 2024, police were reporting a 32 per cent drop in crimes against people in the Glengarry neighbourhood, and by March 2025, it was no longer one of the top places for violent crime in Windsor.

Crowley says they've learned engagement is important and having social services with police to provide services in real-time for those who require it.

"The violent crimes there are a little bit different than in the Glengarry neighbourhood. We have a lot of IPV, intimate partner violence, that we were looking at in Reginald. There's a little bit of a different focus but very similar in approach," he says.

Crowley says they've already started introducing social and health services to people in the complex.

"The care fair is a community event, and everyone is welcome. We bring all the services to the table. We are there for the community with food, donated by some of our partners in the community, and things like that. That was the approach to start with, and then we're trying to basically focus where we know the problems are," he says.

In 2024, Windsor police recorded a 13.7 per cent increase in crimes against people, with 30 per cent of all the crimes against people related to intimate partner violence.

In all, 3,218 crimes against people were reported in Windsor and Amherstburg last year, 387 more cases than in 2023.

The Reginald Street Housing Complex is operated by Windsor's Community Housing Corporation.