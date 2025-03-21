The Windsor Police Service is reporting an improvement inside a notorious downtown high-rise.

Windsor Police Superintendent of Investigations Paolo DiCarlo says Glengarry is no longer one of the top violent locations in the city of Windsor.

In August 2024, officers began regular patrols inside Wheelton Manor, and police have been stationed inside the apartment building at 333 Glengarry Ave., right at the corner of University Avenue East.

DiCarlo says there are still violent calls for service inside Glengarry, but it has been greatly reduced since last August.

The services' unique nurse-police team as well as their social worker unit have also been working to help with non-emergency complaints.

Since August, arrests have gone up nearly 40 per cent for crimes in the building and surrounding area.

DiCarlo says they don't believe the crime that was here has shifted to a different neighbourhood, but they are looking at the data.

"We're looking at different locations, whether they're all extremely high and calls for service for violent crime or whether there are just places that are calls for service for us that don't require us to be there to basically try to make sure our resources are being used in the right spots, in the right areas," he says.

DiCarlo says they will maintain a high-profile presence for the time being until they are confident the neighbourhood safety is secure.

"Essentially the idea here is to basically, you know, slowly remove ourselves from, from areas and, and making sure that they're, they're sustainable, with our, our presence there. And again, if we're required to go back, we would go back for sure," he says.

Police won't say which neighbourhood now takes over the top spot for the highest number of calls to 9-1-1 for violent crime.