Poilievre heads to Detroit to push for tariff-free trade

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre holds a news conference in Windsor before crossing the border for meetings in Detroit, Michigan, October 13, 2026.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is in Detroit today, where he will advocate for tariff-free trade, with a focus on the auto sector.

Before crossing the border, Poilievre held a news conference in Windsor along the city’s riverfront.

He was joined by Conservative MPs from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

They’re all headed to Detroit to meet with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and will head to the General Motors Plant in Detroit and the Ford Rouge Plant in Dearborn.

Poilievre says his party’s plan focuses on five key platforms, including bringing home production through performance and protecting North America’s supply chain, along with creating a harmonized North American cybersecurity and data standard.

His plan also includes standing firm against unfair trade practices and making it easier to buy Canadian by taking the GST off Canadian-made automobiles.

“We’ll pitch business workers and leaders on our plans and the hope to build momentum for a real deal,” says Poilievre.

AM800-News-Poilievre-In-Windsor-2-October-2026 Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in Windsor with local Conservative MPs. They held a news conference along the city's riverfront before going to Detroit for meetings, October 13, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Earlier this year, Poilievre went to Detroit to talk to representatives from General Motors and Ford Motor Company.

He also met with two legislators from Michigan and Ohio to talk about the auto sector and energy.

Poilievre says they’ll be building on those conversations but says the situation is much more dire.

He says they’re heading to Detroit with increased urgency.

“I think an even stronger case,” he says. “We see there’s growing support among Michigan taxpayers to end this destructive tariff dispute and to work together for the goal of free trade across our border, and that’s what we’re going to fight for today.”

When asked about Stellantis workers in Windsor, Poilievre said he knows they’re afraid and anxious right now.

“We have a plan that can get us tariff-free trade with the U.S. that can get you back your job in autos, steel, lumber, and other trade-dependent industries,” says Poilievre. “So my message is keep the hope, keep the fight; we’re with you all the way.”

The trade war is a central piece in the U.S. midterm election race in Michigan, the heart the of the U.S. auto industry.

Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers released a video last week saying “Canada is not our enemy” despite previous support for the tariffs.

In a debate last week with his Democratic opponent Abdul El-Sayed, Rogers said he wants to see a deal made with Canada and the current tariffs are too high.

The U.S. currently has a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian autos, which President Donald Trump has threatened to increase to 50 per cent on Jan. 1 in response to Canada’s counter-tariffs.