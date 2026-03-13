The Conservative Party of Canada will be releasing its auto pact this Sunday in Windsor.

Party leader Pierre Poilievre made a stop in the city Friday morning at the Windsor Club before heading to Detroit, Michigan, to talk to representatives from General Motors and Ford Motor Company.

He's also meeting with two legislators from Michigan and one from Ohio today to discuss the auto sector and energy.

Poilievre says his party's pact will align regulations with the U.S., it would take the GST off Canadian-made automobiles, and it would make a realistic proposal to eliminate tariffs for the sale of Canadian automobiles in the United States.

He says Sunday's announcement will renew and rebuild the auto pact.

"With a plan that will allow both the United States and Canada to grow their domestic production and repatriate our industry to our country so our people have paychecks and our national industrial base is stronger than ever," he says.

Poilievre says his party's auto pact will protect jobs in the country.

"Let's be clear, Mark Carney, that he's going to replace the American market with China or other overseas markets for automobiles is an illusion," says Poilievre. "It is impossible; almost all of our automobile exports go to the United States; there is no replacing that market."

He says his party will be making the case that both Detroit and Windsor are stronger when the countries trade together.

"We need to regain access to the United States market with a plan that will be good for Canada and realistic on the other side of the river, and we have a plan that will allow both our countries to grow our production and repatriate to this country," he says.

Poilievre says due to scheduling issues, he will not be meeting with representatives from Stellantis.

Local Windsor-Essex Conservative MPs will be joining Poilievre for the meetings in Michigan.

As AM800 news reported on Thursday, Poilievre is set to travel to Houston and Austin in Texas early next week to meet with people in the energy industry.

He will wrap up his trip with a stop in New York, where he's scheduled to speak about his vision for Canada-U.S. relations at an event hosted by the Foreign Policy Association.