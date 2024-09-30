The City of Windsor has announced plans to name and theme the parking levels of the Pelissier Street Parking Garage after famous composers.

The new initiative called "Park in Perfect Harmony" will see all four floors named to honour composers Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky.



Theming on each floor will include an audio component featuring the Windsor Symphony Orchestra musicians performing segments of popular classics from the composers' bodies of work.



WSO's music director Robert Franz says this project will help people get more acquainted with the pieces the WSO performs regularly.



"We are going to add little sound bites for each composer so that when, eventually when the elevator door comes open you'll hear something like Da-Da-Da-Dum on the Beethoven floor."



He says Park in Perfect Harmony ties into the city's Strengthen the Core Plan .



"The arts have been downtown for a longtime and we've been at the centre of downtown and we love it. Anything that we can do to make downtown a more creative, fun, interesting experience for people we want to do."



The announcement was made during the WSO's performance on the main level of the parking garage on Saturday night as part of the "Fall in Love With Downtown Windsor" weekend event .



Franz says around 300 people turned out, with overflow of people watching from out on the street.



"I really love the idea of someone coming to an expected place like a parking garage and hearing the incredible music of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra. My colleagues in the symphony are incredibly talented musicians and to hear them performing in this setting, it was very unique."



The city is planning for a spring 2025 rollout on the Park in Perfect Harmony project.



Artists are also being called upon for submissions to create two new murals for the main level interior spaces of the garage.



The city says the murals will help inspire future innovative, engaging, and temporary uses of the space such as concerts, exhibitions, celebrations, poetry readings, and markets.



The full budget for the mural project is $55,000.

