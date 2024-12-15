A woman has died following a collision in east Windsor on Saturday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Drive.

Through investigation, officers learned that a vehicle travelling eastbound on Forest Glade Drive struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the street.

The 43-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police say the investigation remains open and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645.