Outstanding suspect arrested in Windsor sexual assault and firearm case

The final suspect wanted in connection with a violent Windsor sexual assault and firearm investigation is now in custody.

Windsor police say 45-year-old William Dufour was arrested shortly before noon on Nov. 10 after members of the OPP-led Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located him in the 2500 block of Alexis Avenue.

Dufour is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, assault, forcible confinement, and two counts of breach of probation.

Police had been searching for Dufour since identifying four suspects allegedly involved in a violent attack that occurred on Oct. 26.

Investigators allege the victim was lured to a residence near Campbell Avenue, where they were confined and assaulted by three men and a woman during a dispute.

Police have alleged one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim, threatened to kill them, and fired a shot into the floor.

The victim was also allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked with multiple weapons before escaping and seeking help. They were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other suspects have previously been arrested in connection with the case, including 62-year-old Michael Samuel Rainone, who faces charges that include sexual assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, forcible confinement, firearm offences, and uttering death threats.

A 27-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were also charged earlier in the investigation.

Police have additionally laid a series of weapons charges against Rainone and 38-year-old Justin Spineti after officers allegedly found a loaded, unserialized 3D-printed handgun during a search related to the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit.