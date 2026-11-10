New weapons charges filed against suspects in Windsor sexual assault case

Firearms charges have been laid in connection with the investigation into a violent sexual assault in Windsor.

On November 5, members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) arrested Michael Samuel Rainone at a home in the Town of Essex in connection to an October 26 incident in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue in Windsor, where police found a person suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators learned the victim had allegedly been lured to a nearby residence and assaulted by three men and a woman during a dispute.

Police say the 62-year-old Rainone was arrested November 5 following an armed standoff at a home in Essex, while officers also located an additional suspect, 38-year-old Justin Spineti, at the home.

As part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant for Spineti’s vehicle, and inside, they found a loaded, unserialized 3D-printed 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

The firearm had a live round in the chamber and additional ammunition in the magazine.

Spineti and Rainone have each been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been altered, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, careless storage or transport of a firearm, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Rainone is also facing five additional counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The 62-year-old was previously charged with sexual assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, forcible confinement, prohibited firearm offences, pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, and uttering death threats that were laid during the initial arrest.

William J. Dufour William J. Dufour. (Source: Windsor police)

An additional suspect, 45-year-old William J. Dufour remains outstanding in connection with the October 26 sexual assault incident.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5′11″ tall, with a medium build and brown-and-grey hair.

On October 29, police also arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection to the case while she was already in custody on an unrelated matter. She is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on November 2 in the 500 block of Tuscarora Street and charged him with forcible confinement.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.