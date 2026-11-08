Three arrested, one wanted after alleged sexual assault, firearm attack in Windsor

45-year-old William J. Dufour is wanted by Windsor police in connection to a violent assault back in October 2026. (Source: WPS)

Three people have been arrested and a fourth remains wanted after a violent attack in Windsor that police say involved a sexual assault, a firearm and multiple weapons.

Windsor police say officers responded to a disturbance around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at a business in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue, where they found a person suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators learned the victim had allegedly been lured to a nearby residence and assaulted by three men and a woman during a dispute.

According to police, the victim was confined inside the residence, where one suspect pointed a handgun at them, threatened to kill them and fired a shot into the floor near their feet. Police allege the victim was also sexually assaulted and attacked with multiple weapons.

The victim later escaped the home, sought help and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit identified four suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.

On Oct. 29, police arrested a 27-year-old woman while she was already in custody on an unrelated matter. She is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on Nov. 2 in the 500 block of Tuscarora Street. He is charged with forcible confinement.

On Nov. 5, members of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad arrested a 62-year-old man after an armed standoff at a residence in Essex.

Police say he pointed a weapon at officers, threatened to kill them and later charged at officers with a knife before being taken into custody with help from an OPP K9 Unit.

He faces several charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, forcible confinement, prohibited firearm offences, pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and uttering death threats.

A warrant has been issued for 45-year-old William J. Dufour. He is wanted on charges including discharging a firearm with intent, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault, forcible confinement and two counts of breach of probation.

Police describe Dufour as a white man, about 5′11, with a medium build and brown-and-grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit.