Construction continues on the ice rink in front of city hall in downtown Windsor.

Work on the $15.4-million project started in July , with concrete poured at the end of October .

Oscar Construction is in charge of the project and were aiming for a December completion, with the hope of a Jan. 2025 grand opening.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says still there's a crucial part missing.

"The number one thing we're waiting for is the chiller, which is the most important component of this, it keeps the ice cold right? So we're just waiting on that, and I think once that's in we'll be ready to go."

He says the city was unable to lock down an opening date as the chiller was expected to arrive at some point in January, but planning was still underway for a grand opening.

"I know the mayor's office has already been working on some things, so it's going to be an exciting time. It's going to be another great addition to downtown Windsor, which has continued to pump out good things, and keep seeing where things go from there."

He says there's always concern when dealing with an ice rink and lack of cold weather.

"The good thing about our ice rink is that it's not just an ice rink, it's full year 12 month activation, it's a community space, it's going to be used for more than just ice, but I've got strong feeling that we'll be skating in 2025 on that ice rink."

Agostino says in the warmer months, the space could be used for roller skating, floor hockey tournaments, and outdoor seating areas.