Concrete for the outdoor ice rink and water feature in front of city hall has been poured.

Ward 3 city councillor, Renaldo Agostino, says it's exciting to see how far the rink has come.

The area is fenced off to the public as the $15.4-million feature is installed.

Work on the rink started in July, which is still expected to finish in December with the hope of being open to the public by January 2025.

Agostino says he's super excited.

"I've seen the progress everyday, we've been blessed with some great weather. I saw the cooling coils going in, I've seen cement going, and we really see it from our windows - we see everything. So, super excited to see this coming into fruition."

He says the construction timeline is looking positive.

"I know that the teams are out there working, and Oscar Construction is doing a phenomenal job out there. They're out there working everyday, even in the rain. So, I'm hoping that that is indeed what's going to happen, and you never know, fingers crossed we might do some Christmas skating."

The ward 3 city councillor says Charles Clark Square was an amazing skating facility.

"Since then the community, especially the downtown core, has been clamoring for a new skating rink. And this is going to be a world-class facility, it's massive compared to the old rink, it's just going to be so amazing and just a couple more months and we'll be there."

Agostino says he's already thinking of ideas for the grand opening of the rink.

The construction of the ice rink and water feature is the first phase of the Civic Esplanade project, which would see an area from City Hall to Windsor's riverfront redeveloped into more public spaces.

Oscar Construction Company Limited is completing the project.