Work is underway on Windsor's new outdoor ice rink and water feature in front of city hall.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says the area has been fenced off, construction trailers are being brought in and crews have started to remove some concrete in front of city hall.



He says says the project is not just an ice rink.

"Through the public consultation that city council undertook, the public told us they wanted a water feature as well so that it was more just a facility that could be used a couple months of the year and so that's part of the project as well," he says.



Dilkens says construction is expected to wrap up later this year.

"The work is underway and the goal is to have this done probably by sometime in December with the ability to skate sometime in January," says Dilkens.



The construction of the ice rink and water feature is the first phase of the Civic Esplanade project, which would see an area from City Hall to Windsor's riverfront redeveloped into more public spaces.



The overall price tag for the project is more than $15.4-million. It came in over $6-million above the $9.3-million budget.



After a two-hour long debate last month, city council approved the plan in a 6-5 vote.



Oscar Construction Company Limited had the lowest bid of over $11.7 million to construct the project while also supporting measures to cover the increased cost.

