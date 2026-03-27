Roseland Golf Club is opening next week for the golfing season.

"We've announced our opening day will be Monday, March 30, so we're a couple days away, and the official golf season at Roseland starts again," says club general manager & head golf professional Dave Deluzio.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Deluzio says it's a special year at Roseland, with the club celebrating its 100th anniversary.

He says Monday will be special for the first group teeing off.

"We usually grab their picture, but it's great if you're the first tee shot of the year and especially this year, being our 100th anniversary," he says.

Deluzio says the Par 3 at Roseland is also opening on Monday.

"Little River, we're going to get open around April 10," says Deluzio. "So it's all coming together quick, and we're just waiting for the weather to turn, but the golf season is here."

He says even with the clubhouse coming down, it's business as usual at Roseland.

"We have lots of parking in our parking lot," he says. "We have a temporary entrance while the clubhouse is coming down, and we'll still be able to keep the golf course open and access to the pro shop. We have our secondary putting green that will be open, our Par 3 course. So the customers, the patrons, they'll see the work going on, but they'll be able to get in and out safely."

The 18-hole course in South Windsor is city-owned and is one of 10 Donald Ross courses in Canada.

As AM800 news reported earlier this week, a number of improvements have been made at the club for the 2026 season, including refreshing the 84 bunkers with new sand, installing a new irrigation system, and purchasing new beverage carts.

The club recorded an $830,000 profit throughout 2025, with 43,000 rounds of golf played at Roseland and 18,000 rounds at Little River.