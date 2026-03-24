It's almost time to swing into golf season.

Despite the weather being up and down in the region, Dave Deluzio, General Manager and Head Golf Professional at Roseland Golf Club, says they're looking to open the course to golfers next week.

Deluzio says they've been closely monitoring the forecast as golfers are eager to get back on the 18-hole city owned course.

The club has made a number of improvements to the course this year, including refreshing the 84 bunkers with new sand, installing a new irrigation system, purchasing new beverage carts, and more.

Deluzio says they're looking forward to an incredible 2026 season, after the club recorded an $830,000 profit throughout 2025, with 43,000 rounds of golf played at Roseland, and 18,000 rounds at Little River.

He says they have a close eye on the weather.

"We're going to give it a few more days to watch that long-range forecast to develop, and then probably no later than Friday we'll make an announcement on our social media pages for the opening of Roseland, and when the tee sheet goes lives for online bookings. And if anything is related to the amount of calls that we're getting about when we're opening, we expect a great season this year."

Deluzio says the greens are looking good after having a 'real' winter.

"It topped our ponds up, the snow did no damage to the turf. We have very little damage, we had in that recent windstorm where a few trees came down but we were able to get those cleaned up, so we're really happy with the turf conditions going into the spring."

He says there have been a number of improvements at the course.

"There's 84 bunkers at Roseland, Donald Ross bunkers, so we're addressing those. We've agreed to get a new irrigation system this year at Roseland, we just finished the Par 3. We've updated our carts, we're updating our mowers."

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Deluzio says he's excited for a great year with a number of provincial events and junior events throughout the season.

He adds that the demolition work of the former clubhouse is expected to have very little impact on the season, and the parking lot will still be available to the golfers.

Roseland was designed in 1926 and is Canada's only Donald Ross course.