A record-breaking year at Roseland and Little River Golf Courses.

Gary Kaschak, the ward 8 councillor and the Chair of the Roseland Board of Directors, says the club recorded an $830,000 profit throughout 2025.

Roseland saw over 43,000 rounds of golf played, while Little River saw 18,000 rounds recorded.

Roseland first opened to golfers in late March and remained open until late November.

Kaschak says the former clubhouse at Roseland was expected to be demolished prior to the golf season in 2026, however there were some challenges with power and water during the demo work, and that will likely happen over the next few weeks.

He says the golfers will not be impacted.

He calls it a banner year.

"Just a terrific amount of people playing golf, the rounds played at Roseland were up to 43,000 rounds for the year and that's up 2,000 from the previous year in 2024. Rounds played at Little River was 18,000 and that's up 1,500 rounds from 2024."

Kaschak says the golfers were very happy.

"We just felt that the pace of play was good, we had beverage carts out often, and I think that really helped. People are getting used to the outdoor patio there with the big overhanging shade structure and whatnot, and the buzz about the upcoming Roseland clubhouse."

He says golfers shouldn't be impacted by the demolition of the old clubhouse.

"The professionals in the infrastructure business and demolition, say it shouldn't affect it, it'll be sectioned off. But we're hoping that we don't have to close for one day or anything like that, but fingers crossed that moves it forward. But obviously we were hoping for an off-season thing."

Kaschak says city council still needs to determine a timeline for the new clubhouse to be built, but says it may begin later this fall, or early spring 2027.

The club saw approximately $595,000 in profit for 2024.

Roseland, located at 455 Kennedy Drive West, is an 18-hole golf course designed in 1926 by renowned golf course architect Donald J. Ross and constructed in 1927.

Little River Golf Course is a nine-hole course located at 2861 Lauzon Road near the Forest Glade neighbourhood.