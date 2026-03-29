It's officially Sunshine List season in Ontario.

The list discloses any public sector workers who were paid $100,000 or more throughout 2025.

Across the province, there are more than 404,000 names on the latest list released Friday, up from about 377,000 last year.

While the list includes city and county employees , it also includes top school officials.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has 1,962 employees on their list. The most familiar name includes Vicki Houston, the Director of Education at the Greater Essex County District School Board - $249,000.

According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a GECDSB employee is $119,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $234-million.

This total salary is down 16.7 per cent over 2024 after the board eliminated 60 positions.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has 1,083 employees on their list. The most familiar name includes Emelda Byrne, the Director of Education at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board - $297,000.

According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a employee is $121,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $131-million.

The University of Windsor has 930 employees on their list. The most familiar name includes Robert Gordon, the President of the University of Windsor - $249,000. (retired as of Sept. 2025)

Current President JJ McMurtry received $140,000 since taking over in Sept. 2025.

According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a employee is $155,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $144-million.

St. Clair College has 314 employees on their list. The most familiar name includes Michael Silvaggi, the President of St. Clair - $300,000.

According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a employee is $129,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $40-million.