The province's annual Sunshine List has been released.
The list discloses any public sector workers who were paid six figures or more throughout 2025.
Across the province, there are more than 404,000 names on the latest list released Friday, up from about 377,000 last year.
The City of Windsor has 1,219 employees on their list.
Some of the most familiar names on the list include:
- Ray Mensour, CAO - $333,000
- Jelena Payne, Deputy CAO - $285,000
- Andrew Daher, Commissioner of Corporate Services - $285,000
- Janice Guthrie, City Treasurer - $275,000
- David Simpson, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services - $254,000
- Dana Paladino, Commissioner of Human and Health Services - $253,000
- James Chacko, Executive Director of Transit Windsor - $227,000
- Drew Dilkens, Windsor mayor - $218,000
- Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island - $215,000
Windsor Police Services:
- Jason Bellaire, Windsor Police Chief - $268,000
- Jason Crowley, Windsor Police Chief - $235,000
- Gary Francoeur, Director of Corporate Communications with Windsor Police - $228,000
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services:
- James Waffle, Windsor Fire Chief - $225,000
According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a city employee is $136,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $166-million.