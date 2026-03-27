The province's annual Sunshine List has been released.

The list discloses any public sector workers who were paid six figures or more throughout 2025.

Across the province, there are more than 404,000 names on the latest list released Friday, up from about 377,000 last year.

The City of Windsor has 1,219 employees on their list.

Some of the most familiar names on the list include:

Ray Mensour, CAO - $333,000

Jelena Payne, Deputy CAO - $285,000

Andrew Daher, Commissioner of Corporate Services - $285,000

Janice Guthrie, City Treasurer - $275,000

David Simpson, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services - $254,000

Dana Paladino, Commissioner of Human and Health Services - $253,000

James Chacko, Executive Director of Transit Windsor - $227,000

Drew Dilkens, Windsor mayor - $218,000

Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island - $215,000

Windsor Police Services:

Jason Bellaire, Windsor Police Chief - $268,000

Jason Crowley, Windsor Police Chief - $235,000

Gary Francoeur, Director of Corporate Communications with Windsor Police - $228,000

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services:

James Waffle, Windsor Fire Chief - $225,000

According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a city employee is $136,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $166-million.