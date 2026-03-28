Ontario's annual Sunshine List has been released to the public.

The list discloses any public sector workers who were paid six figures or more throughout 2025.

Across the province, there are more than 404,000 names on the latest list released Friday, up from about 377,000 last year.

The County of Essex has 286 employees on their list.

Some of the most familiar names on the list include:

Mehdi Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit - $305,000

Sandra Zwiers, CAO for the County of Essex - $256,000

Ken Blanchette, CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit - $231,000

Allan Botham, Director of Infrastructure for the County of Essex - $208,000

Jayne Brooks Keller, Administrator at Sun Parlor Home for County of Essex - $207,000

Essex-Windsor EMS:

Justin Lammers, Chief of EMS - $191,000

According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a county employee is $120,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $34-million.