Ontario's annual Sunshine List has been released to the public.
The list discloses any public sector workers who were paid six figures or more throughout 2025.
Across the province, there are more than 404,000 names on the latest list released Friday, up from about 377,000 last year.
The County of Essex has 286 employees on their list.
Some of the most familiar names on the list include:
Essex-Windsor EMS:
According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a county employee is $120,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $34-million.