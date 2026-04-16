When the Gordie Howe International Bridge will open to the public remains arguably one of the hottest questions sweeping through Windsor.

Residents filed into a bridge information session in the city's Sandwich Town neighbourhood on Wednesday evening, eager to get the answer. They did not.

Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer with the WDBA wasn't able to provide an official date, but says the "target" for an opening day remains this spring, and says final testing is still underway on systems like the toll booths, lighting, and traffic management.

Others in attendance asked if Trump's threats to delay the opening could have an impact, however Grondin stated those conversations are between governments and not the WDBA.

In mid-February, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to block the opening of the bridge unless the U.S. was compensated first.

The toll rates for the Gordie Howe were announced in mid-March, along with the 'Breakaway' toll discount program, which Grondin says has been very welcomed among residents.

She says there isn't any one specific item preventing the bridge from opening.

"It's just the reality of building new technology, and new built infrastructure, we test it, we have to make some adjustments, then we need to retest or recalibrate, and across this whole system that ranges from things like our tolling system, our traffic management centre, the aesthetic lights that people are seeing on the bridge."

Grondin wouldn't weigh in on the Trump factor.

"That's really a conversation for Global Affairs or Government of Canada proper, we're focused on delivering the Gordie Howe International Bridge. It's noted that this has been a project 25 years in the making, and we're continuing to move forward with our plan to open the bridge, and to welcome travellers across it."

She says the response to the Breakaway program has been great.

"We've had over 5,000 accounts opened, and over 12,000 transponders ordered through that process, and we expect more to come as we announce an opening date, and as people have the opportunity to experience the bridge itself. But we are very happy with those initial numbers."

Delays have not impacted the price tag, which remains at $6.4 billion.

The opening date for the bridge was previously delayed from fall 2025 to early 2026.

-with files from CTV Windsor