Toll rates have been announced for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says drivers of passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $8 CAD/$5.75 USD per crossing.

The authority has also announced the launch of 'Breakaway,' a toll discount program.

'Breakaway' members will receive a 25 per cent discount with rates of $6 CAD/$4.35 USD.

According to the authority, the initial launch of 'Breakaway' is exclusively for business accounts.

Standard toll rates for commercial trucks, oversized vehicles, and larger passenger vehicles will be $12 CAD/$8.75 USD per axle, and with 'Breakaway,' the rate will be $9.60 CAD/$6.90 USD per axle.

In a release, the authority says, "Opening this spring, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will transform how people and goods move across North America, providing a direct, highway-to-highway connection between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate-75."

The new bridge has six traffic lanes, 16 toll lanes and 60 Canada and US inspection lanes.

Earlier this year, there was a toll rate increase for motorists coming back to Canada at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The rate went from $8.25 USD to $9 USD.

Travellers going to the United States from Windsor pay $8.25 CAD.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel also offers a discount program called 'Nexpress,' where users pay $5.90 CAD from Windsor to Detroit.

At the Ambassador Bridge, tolls also increased this year.

Motorists using the Ambassador Bridge pay $14 CAD.

The Ambassador Bridge offers "Premier / E-Z Pass" as its discount program where users pay $10 USD.