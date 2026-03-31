The Gordie Howe International Bridge's toll discount program is now open to all travellers.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America (BNA) announced Tuesday that 'Breakaway' is now accepting account registrations for all travellers interested in the program.

The program offers a 25 per cent discount to all registered 'Breakaway' members.

Members will pay a toll rate of $6 CAD/$4.35 USD instead of the standard toll rate of $8 CAD/$5.75 USD.

Earlier this month, when the toll rates were announced, the initial launch of the toll discount program was exclusively for business accounts.

The new bridge is slated to open this spring and includes six traffic lanes, 16 toll lanes, and 60 Canada and US inspection lanes.