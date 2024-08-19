The radio voice of the Windsor Spitfires on AM800 News says there's nowhere to go but up for the Spitfires this upcoming season.



Steve Bell says he's excited for this year as the first game of pre-season quickly approaches in less than three weeks.

The Spitfires had a tough season in 2023-24 after their head coach, Jerrod Smith, was let go by the organization in late November. Casey Torres was then appointed interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Windsor only won 18 out of 68 games in the season - sitting in last place in the Western Conference, and 19th overall.

The team is looking for a fresh start this year after adding Greg Walters as the new head coach, and adding new names to the roster including forward Ethan Belchetz, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft, forward Jean Christoph Lemieux, defenceman Carter Hicks, among others.

Bell says forward Ethan Belchetz is a big kid to add to the roster.

"He was fantastic, a man among boys. And he's going to end up being a stud in this league. I think it's always, when you come in as a 16-year-old, let's just go easy, give them time to develop. But Ethan for one is a kid that I look to not take a whole lot of time to ramp up to speed."



He says Greg Walters will not put up with any nonsense.



"I met him a few weeks back down at the arena. He's a no nonsense guy, and he's not afraid to sit players. You could be the best player on the team - if you're not playing hard in your own end of the rink - he's not afraid, he'll sit you. I think there's going to be more attention to detail, especially in the defensive end of things, and a coach that we're going to get this thing turned around quicker rather than later."



Bell adds that he's expecting captain Liam Greentree to come out and have another big year.



"He's a really good, solid player. He's going to be an NHLer as well. He's not the type of kid that brings you out of your seat with all fancy moves - he's got an NHL caliber shot, and he's going to really lead by example. I think I look for big things out of Liam Greentree."



Captain Liam Greentree had a phenomenal season recording 90 points, and was selected 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings at the end of June.

The Spitfires had missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Windsor will host the Sarnia Sting for their first pre-season game on September 6 at 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

The first game of the regular season will take place on September 25.