The captain of the Windsor Spitfires has been drafted by the big leagues.

Captain Liam Greentree was selected 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Despite a disappointing season for the Spitfires, Greentree showcased a phenomenal season recording 90 points, having 36 goals and 54 assists, and was tied for 11th throughout the league.

His 90 points were the second-most of any first-time draft-eligible skater in the OHL this season, and were also the most by a draft-eligible skater from the Windsor Spitfires since Josh Bailey recorded 96 points during the 2007-08 campaign.

The 18-year-old from Oshawa had been considered a Top Prospect for the NHL Draft since mid-way through the season.

Greentree was announced captain of the Spits in mid-January.

The Draft will continue today, with other Spitfires such as AJ Spellacy, Cole Davis, Anthony Cristoforo, Josef Eichler, Carson Woodall, and Conor Walton to be considered.