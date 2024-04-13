The Windsor Spitfires have added a few new names to their roster next season following the 2024 OHL Draft.

Rounds 1 to 3 took place on Friday evening, starting at 7 p.m., with Windsor having five picks throughout the night.

The Spitfires had the first overall pick, which has only happened in one other year in 1976, and selected 16-year-old forward Ethan Belchetz from the Oakville Rangers.

In the second round, selected 22nd overall, the Spits picked up forward Jean Christoph Lemieux from the Quinte Red Devils.

Also in the second round, Windsor selected defenceman Carter Hicks, 24th overall, from the London Jr. Knights.

The Spitfires had two picks in the third round as well, selecting forward Max Brocklehurst from the New Hampshire Mountain Kings - 57th overall.

Then 58th overall Windsor selected defenceman Andrew Robinson from the Vaughan Kings.

Rounds 4 through 15 of the draft will take place throughout the day on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., where the Spitfires will have 10 more picks.