A rainfall warning continues for much of southern Ontario including Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says more shower activity is expected throughout the day for the region.



He says the vast majority of the rain fell overnight into first thing Wednesday morning.

Coulson says Windsor received about 28mm of rain while the Harrow area received about 31mm.

"More on the way of shower activity expected through the rest of today," says Coulson. "Showers likely to occur off and on right through the overnight hours but right now it looks like for the most part Thursday shouldn't be too bad. So again slowing things down on roadways especially if there is ponding on certain roads, staying away from rivers and creeks which will locally flowing much more swiftly with all this rainfall."

Environment Canada says showers could be heavy at times today for Windsor-Essex.



The significant rainfall is the remanats of Hurricane Beryl.



The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement for the region.



The statement is in effect until Friday at 12 p.m.

