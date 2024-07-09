A watershed conditions statement has been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority for the region.

The statement is in effect until noon on Friday, July 12, due to the amount of forecasted rainfall that is expected to start late Tuesday evening, into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting that remnants of Hurricane Beryl will bring heavy rainfall across southwestern Ontario over the next couple of days.

Currently, total rainfall amounts in excess of 50mm in over 24 hours are possible.

The heavy rainfall in the forecast could create ponding and areas of standing water, cause smaller watercourses to rise, and some could spill their banks into adjacent low-lying areas.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.