Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex, with torrential downpours expected over the next 24 hours as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move over the region.

The national weather service reports that rainfall totals of 40 to 60 mm are possible and that torrential downpours will result in rainfall rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times.

The heavy rain is expected to begin late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday before ending by Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will likely be highly variable across the region, and some areas may receive rainfall in excess of 60 mm.

Environment Canada says that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, with the possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The public is reminded that if visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop.