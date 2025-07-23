Two more suspects wanted in a $500,000 liquor heist have been arrested by Windsor police.

Police say a 45-year-old man turned himself in on July 10.

He's the seventh suspect arrested and is charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime for trafficking over $5,000, two counts of operation of a conveyance while prohibited and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police say on July 22, officers located and arrested an eighth suspect in the 900-block of Reedmere Road.

A 42-year-old man is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime for trafficking over $5,000, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Six other suspects have already been arrested and charged.

As AM800 news reported in May, 1,000 boxes of Crown Royal whisky products were taken from a fenced-in facility in the 3300-block of Devon Drive.

Police previously said the products were stolen from a semi-tractor trailer on May 17.

The following day, the trailer was found abandoned in the in the 4000-block of County Road 46 but the whisky was removed.

Police say they have recovered 66 boxes of the stolen liquor but the rest remains missing.

Windsor police continues to investigate.