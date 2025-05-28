Windsor police are investigating the theft of 1,000 boxes of Crown Royal whisky products worth $100,000.

According to police, suspects broke into a fenced-in facility in the 3300 block of Devon Drive just before 9 p.m. on May 17 and stole a semi-tractor trailer filled with the products.

Police say the trailer was found abandoned the following day in the 4000-block of County Road 46 but the whisky was removed and is still missing.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.