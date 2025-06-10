A sixth individual has been arrested following a $500,000 liquor theft that occurred last month.

Windsor Police had arrested five individuals in relation to the case, but had been looking for two others involved.

On the evening of May 17, several suspects stole a semi-tractor trailed loaded with over 1,000 boxes of Crown Royal whiskey with a retail value of $500,000 from a fenced-in facility in the 3300 block of Devon Drive. The trailer was then found abandoned in the 4000 block of County Road 46 the following day.

On June 5, five suspects from Windsor and Essex County were arrested and faced a string of charges.

Police state that on June 6, a 54-year-old man was arrested in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue. He has been charged with possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking exceeding $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

This investigation is ongoing and other arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.