The Canada Post strike enters its eleventh day on Monday, as 55,000 members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) continue nationwide job action.

Canada Post says talks continued over the weekend with CUPW, along with the support of a special mediator, with limited progress.

CUPW Local 630 president Tish Glenn says morale is high among her 520 members in Windsor , however there is concern they may be legislated back to work.

"CUPW has been trying to do this for a year, 12 months, we've been trying to get a collective agreement at the bargaining table with Canada Post, and we're still disappointed that [Canada Post Corporation] has rollbacks on the table. We just want fair collective bargaining."

The strike has centred on issues including wages and contract work, as well as job security, benefits and working conditions.

Strikes can often cause stress and concerns over finances and mental health challenges.

Glenn says support is being offered to members who need it.

"We have resources here in Windsor through the Unemployed Help Centre. We have some resources through United Way at 211 services. Ourselves as a local usually, typically, think out of the box of how we can help our members in any situation throughout the year, not just when it's negotiation time."

This is usually the time of the year when thousands of children write to Santa Claus in the North Pole, however Glenn says CUPW is disappointed that ongoing negotiations have caused a disruption in letters making their way to Santa.

"Postal workers are doing their best to make sure that Santa gets everyone's letters. As a fair employer, we know that Santa supports the collective bargaining rights of their workers."

Letters will be delivered once the labour disruption is over.