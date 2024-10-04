A 42-year-old driver from Mississauga has been charged with careless driving after an early morning crash in Leamington.

According to the OPP, officers from the Leamington Detachment along with Leamington fire and Essex-Windsor EMS were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer around 5:30 Friday morning on County Road 37 Road north of County Road 18.



Police say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



County Road 37 was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.

