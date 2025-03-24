A Windsor city councillor will represent the Conservative Party of Canada in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

As heard on AM800 news Monday morning, ward 4 city councillor Mark McKenzie has been named the Conservative candidate.

McKenzie says it feels great to represent the party after announcing his candidacy about a year ago.

He says the door knocking has started and residents he has talked to want change.

McKenzie says residents are engaged and have have brought up affordable, housing, infrastructure and crime as key issues.

He says he remains committed to being a city councillor during the campaign.

"I'm obviously not going to take a salary during this time as the writ has now been called," he says. "So up until election day, I'm not going to take a salary and then of course, if I'm elected MP at that point I would resign from my council seat but until then I'm still going to be a councillor but I have promised to not take any salary during the election period."

McKenzie says he's always been fair and honest.

"But I've also been open and not afraid to shy away from those tough issues and I'm not afraid to call people out for their past behaviour either," says McKenzie. "So I'm hoping for a fair election and just a clean election as well."

He says his campaign will definite talk about others track records and the way they voted.

"I've been a common sense conservative at the city council table since 2022 and I think people know my track record," he says. "They know what I voted for and what I voted against and I'm not going to shy away from any of that."

McKenzie is up against Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk, the NDP's Alex Ilijoski and Nick Babick of the People's Party of Canada.

The federal election is set for Monday, April 28.