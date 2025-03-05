Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse held a telephone town hall on Tuesday night, to hear and speak directly with his constituents on issues such including tariffs, border security and cross-border relations.

Masse is currently in Washington D.C. participating in Congressional meetings with Representatives and Senators as part of his role as Vice-Chair of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group.

On Tuesday, U.S. Donald Trump hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs , with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

Canada immediately imposed 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products , and will expand that to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days.

Helen called in to the town hall and wondered if the American people realized the effects the tariffs would have on them.

Masse responded by saying the American people have yet to see the impacts.

"Automobiles for example are going to significantly rise in price, and we do know that food is going to rise in price, and then from that prime minister Trudeau announced counter-tariffs, which are also going to raise the price of a number of different goods and services," Masse said. "So the American people to date have not felt the pain just yet. Unfortunately we shouldn't have to get there, but it appears that needs to be some of the process that takes place."

Masse told the town hall that while in Washington, on top of lobbying for the automotive industry, he has also been stressing the importance of Essex County's agriculture industry to his American counterparts.

"We actually support many special protein elements that go to American cattle feed for the development, and these tariffs could actually make that very difficult to sell in the United States, and it might make it more attractive for us to ship abroad which would hurt American producers," Masse said.

Latrice called in and wanted some reassurance from Masse over Trump's rhetoric of wanting to make Canada the 51st state.

Masse said he too was nervous but that it was up to Canadians to fight back.

"If Trump is going to try and push towards us being the 51st state, it's up to us to be the champions to say no, and it's up to us to build the allies to make sure that we have the supports necessary," he said. "I believe that we're going to be fine, but I believe that's going to be a fight, it's going to be a fight that might be obvious as times, and sometimes less obvious."

The U.S. commerce secretary hinted on Tuesday afternoon that there may be a pullback on tariffs against Canada.

Howard Lutnick told Fox Business it would not be a "pause'' but said Trump may meet Canada and Mexico "in the middle', but it was unclear what exactly Lutnick meant.