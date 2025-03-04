OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the U.S. has launched a continental trade war and Canada is fighting back.

Canada is imposing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products, with the levy set to expand to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days.

Trudeau says that Canada will file claims with the World Trade Organization and through the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Free Trade Agreement.