A Windsor city councillor is echoing comments made by police when it comes to crashes at a busy intersection.

Police issued another reminder this week for residents to stay alert and exercise extra caution when driving through the intersection of E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road.

Construction on the $110 million overpass interchange project started in mid-September and police said since then they have responded to multiple crashes in the area.

Ward 7 coun. Angelo Marignani said motorists need to follow the rules of the road and come to a complete stop at the intersection.

"Just don't roll into a right hand turn without making that complete stop. A lot of the incidents that we have at that intersection are the result of people making a right hand turn on Banwell onto E.C. Row westbound and a car that has the green light is continuing and cannot stop in time and we get the accidents there," he said.

Windsor police said they would have a continued presence at the intersection pleasing Marignani who thanked police for trying to find solutions to current challenges.

"What they're doing is they're seeing that is has become a problem area and they're having a visual deterrent so that people will think twice before going through that yellow turning red light, or trying to jump that left hand turn," said Marignani.

Marignani said he was happy with construction progress so far.

"We just completed the Lachance Drain improvement which will help with flooding in our area. It's a lot of investment of the city's budget for this one intersection, and the residents to be honest with you are quite happy and really looking forward to having the improved traffic flows that this project will bring them," he said.

Construction is expected to continue into 2027.

Motorists are asked to detour using County Road 42, Tecumseh Road East, or Riverside Drive when possible.