Windsor police are reminding you to stay alert and exercise extra caution when driving through the intersection of E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road.

The area is currently under heavy construction and police say they continue to respond to multiple crashes in the area.

Tips from police include reducing speed, avoiding distractions, and leaving extra space for vehicles merging or changing lanes.

For your safety and to help ease traffic congestion, consider using alternate routes such as County Road 42, Tecumseh Road East, or Riverside Drive when possible.

Police will continue to maintain a presence at this intersection as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety.