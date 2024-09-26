A 26-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants across Ontario has been arrested in Windsor.

On Sept. 24, Windsor Police bail compliance officers, the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit, and the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad arrested the suspect in the 600 block of Wellington Avenue.

The man was wanted on numerous charges by the Toronto Police Service and the OPP Detachments in Mississauga and Cochrane.

The charges included two counts of assault, uttering threats to cause death, obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, failure to stop after an accident, and eight counts of failure to comply with probation.

Windsor police learned that the suspect was in the area on Sept. 16 after responding to a disturbance downtown, and bail compliance officers launched an investigation, which resulted in the arrest.

The suspect has been turned over to the OPP to face the charges against him.