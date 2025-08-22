Locked out workers at Titan Tool & Die Limited in Windsor are disappointed but remain strong.

The workers, who are represented by Unifor Local 195 have been off the job since Monday, August 11.

That's when the company locked out the workers from the plant on Howard Avenue.

Bassam Bashir has worked at the plant for 33-years and says it's a 'really bad' situation.

"For all these years of service and then I end up here, like I should be working now but I think it's management problem," says Bashir. "All this happening because of poor management for this place."

He says his fellow co-workers all have families and want to go back to work.

"They want to support their families and everything but it's not up to us," he says. "They locked us out, they kicked us out from here."

Bashir says he's not sure about the future of the plant.

"We want to know what's going on," says Bashir. "Are they going to close? If they're going to close at least they should tell us they're closing and we go look for a job or start doing something. I don't want to be here everyday and they just don't care about that I guess."

As AM800 news reported Friday morning, the union said the company removed the last remaining raw materials from the plant on Thursday.

Unifor said representatives for Local 195 witnessed the removal and believe the materials are being moved to the United States as production is being relocated across the border amid U.S. tariffs.

The last collective agreement expired on July 31 and Unifor says Titan Tool and Die was looking for major concessions at the bargaining table.

The union wants the company to come clean about its plans for the future of the Windsor plant, immediately resume negotiations and bargain a fair deal for workers that secures jobs and production in Canada.