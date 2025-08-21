Unifor says a lockout of workers at Titan Tool and Die in Windsor has escalated.

It says the company removed the last remaining raw materials from the plant on Howard Ave on Thursday.

The move comes after 25 union members were locked out by the company on Monday, August 11th.

In a release, Unifor says representatives for Local 195 witnessed the removal and believe the materials are being moved to the United States as production is being relocated across the border amid U.S. tariffs.

"This company is trying to pull a fast one on our members, our union and the entire Windsor community, hiding the betrayal of its workforce behind the smokescreen of a lockout," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "First, they emptied the plant, then they locked out our members, and now they're loading up the last of the raw material. Titan Tool & Die's owner knows if Canadians knew what they're up to, the outrage would be fierce."

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout represents 50 members but the majority were on lay off before the lockout.

In March, unionized workers spent the day blocking a transport truck from taking equipment out of the facility.

"What cuts the deepest is not the fact that Titan locked our members out, or the trucks removing the last of plant's raw materials, it's that Titan refuses to look our members in the eyes and admit what they're doing," said Local 195 President Emile Nabbout. "They've fed off the skill and loyalty of our members for decades, and now they think they can just suck this place dry and move on. Our members see through the lies, and we're not about to let this company drain the life out of Windsor on its way across the border."

The last collective agreement expired on July 31st and Unifor says Titan Tool and Die was looking for major concessions at the bargaining table.

Unifor says it wants the company to come clean about its plans for the future of the Windsor plant, immediately resume negotiations and bargain a fair deal for workers that secures jobs and production in Canada.