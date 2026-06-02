Locked-out Titan Tool and Die workers claim company trying to move equipment out of the plant

A flatbed truck with equipment from inside the Titan Tool and Die plant off Howard Avenue sits idle as Windsor Police officers monitor the situation.

The union representing locked workers at Titan Tool and Die in Windsor is crying foul over the latest actions by the company’s owners.

Unionized workers on the picket line Tuesday claim the company has begun selling equipment inside the plant to a third-party company and is trying to remove that equipment today.

Windsor Police officers are on the scene monitoring the situation.

Unifor Local 195 represents the workers at the plant on Howard Avenue who have been locked out since August 11, 2025, after contract talks failed.

The lockout has featured multiple blockades and court-ordered injunctions to end the actions, including one in March 2025, where union members blocked a transport from leaving Titan Tool and Die’s main gates after they learned the company moved equipment across the border.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says it is a legal requirement to pay people severance, but this employer is refusing to do that.

“Our members are really disgusted with this employer,” he says. “Our members are really disappointed the provincial government has not stepped up to make any type of effort to enforce at least what the law says.”

AM800-News-Titan Tool and Die-Truck-June 2-2026-1.jpg A flatbed truck loaded with equipment from inside the Titan Tool and Die plant off Howard Avenue in Windsor. (Rob Hindi)

Nabbout says if the company doesn’t want to run production, that’s their issue, but they can’t take away a person’s right to severance.

“Well, we have our people who are standing on the picket line and trying to ensure that this company doesn’t easily move things around without at least making things whole with our members,” he says.

In early October 2025, the workers rejected 15 pages of concessions that the employer is seeking that included a proposed wage freeze, elimination of cost-of-living language, elimination of an annual lump sum payment, elimination of retiree benefits, rollback of benefits, mandatory overtime, removal of seniority rights, and concessions around pensions.

In May 2026, the union presented a ‘bad faith bargaining’ application to the Ontario Labour Relations Board against Titan Tool and Die. The hearing is due to resume June 9.