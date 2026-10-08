Local Stellantis employees to vote on strike action next weekend

Windsor Assembly Plant seen in Windsor, Ont. on April 9, 2025. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Thousands of local Stellantis employees will take part in a strike vote next weekend.

Unifor Local 444 posted to social media on Wednesday evening stating that the hourly and trades members will vote in-person on Saturday, October 17.

Registration will take place at 9 a.m., with the vote starting at 10 a.m. at Caesars Windsor at The Colosseum.

Local 444 stated on their post that “the company needs to understand that the members are serious about achieving what they deserve in this round of bargaining, just like Ford and General Motors”.

Unifor announced on Tuesday afternoon that they would hold strike authorization votes as contract talks with Stellantis remain stalled.

Previous contract talks stalled on Sept. 11, with the biggest sticking point being the future of Stellantis’ Brampton Assembly Plant.

A strike authorization vote would give the bargaining committee the authority to call a strike, if necessary.

Of the 9,000 Stellantis workers in Canada, Unifor Local 444 represents over 6,400 employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Results of the vote will be announced on October 19.