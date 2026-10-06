Unifor to hold strike authorization votes as Stellantis talks remain stalled

Stellantis Canada president and CEO Trevor Longley, left, and Unifor national president Lana Payne exchange a negotiation binder to mark the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Stellantis, in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Unifor has announced plans to hold strike authorization votes as contract talks with Stellantis remain stalled.

Contract negotiations between the union and the automaker opened September 1 after the union reached deals with Ford and General Motors.

Talks stalled September 11 following 10 days of negotiations with the key issue being around the future of the idled Brampton Assembly Plant which Stellantis wants to sell to Canadian armoured vehicle maker Roshel.

A strike authorization vote would give the bargaining committee the authority to call a strike, if necessary, but it does not automatically mean a strike will take place.

The current collective agreement expired September 20.

The union says strike authorization votes will take place October 17-18 with results to be announced on October 19.

Unifor Local 444 represents over 6,400 workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant which assembles the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager, and Grand Caravan minivan, along with the Dodge Charger.

“To be clear, the unresolved issues with the company extend well beyond the future of the Brampton Assembly Plant. They relate to the broader job security of all union members and the future of Stellantis operations across Canada. Strike action remains a last resort, but the ability to strike is an important part of collective bargaining and can help create the conditions for an agreement,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne in a statement.