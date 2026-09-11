Contract talks stall between Unifor and Stellantis

Windsor Assembly Plant seen in Windsor, Ont. on April 9, 2025. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Unifor and Stellantis have reached an impasse in collective bargaining negotiations.

The union has issued a statement following 10 days of contract talks.

The two sides had set a deadline of Sept. 11 to reach a tentative agreement and the Unifor Master Bargaining Committee says it has paused negotiations and is considering next steps.

Unifor says at issue is the future of Stellantis’ Brampton Assembly Plant, and the automaker has yet to confirm forecasted plans for the Windsor Assembly Plant and Etobicoke Casting Plant.

According to the union, Stellantis has offered only conditional agreements with the economic pattern settlement tied to the closing of Brampton, creating what they say is added complications for reaching a deal.

Unifor has been consistent in its position that there will be no tentative settlement without a suitable resolution for members at the Brampton facility.

Formal contract talks between Unifor and Stellantis are paused until further notice and the union will provide further details in the coming days.

The current collective agreement expires on September 20 at 11:59 p.m.