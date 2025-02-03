The president & CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the public to buy local and buy Canadian.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Ryan Donally says Windsor-Essex is expected to get hit very early and very hard with the tariffs.

He says the area is very export dependent and says the tariffs will affect industries as well as the community.

Donally says the country is in a trade war.

"I'd be lying to say right now to say I'm not nervous, my colleagues aren't nervous, my friends," says Donally. "Everybody that I've spoken to knows that there is going to be change near and quickly."

He says it's important for the community to buy local as opposed to buying from across the border.

"There's great makers here," says Donally. "There's great small shops. There's great wines. There's all of these things here in Canada and in Windsor-Essex that if we can do anything, we can at least start buying local, buy Canadian first. Hopefully that lessen some of the economic pain that we think we maybe feeling in the coming weeks.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday night imposing 25 per cent tariffs across the board against Canada, with the exception of energy, which will be hit with a 10 per cent tariff, effective Tuesday.

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau promised Canada would hit back by slapping 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods in retaliation.