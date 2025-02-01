In retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Canada is slapping 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reciprocal response comes as he and Trump have yet to even speak about the exchange of massive trade action, he revealed in a lengthy press conference Saturday evening.

Canada’s countermeasures will include immediate tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday, followed by further tariffs on $125 billion worth of American products in 21 days time, to allow Canadian companies and supply chains to find alternatives.

Trudeau announced the federal government’s phased approach in an address to Canadians from Parliament Hill, during which he implored citizens to “choose Canada” when making purchases and travel plans.

“It might mean opting for Canadian rye over Kentucky bourbon, or forgoing Florida orange juice altogether,” he said. “Unfortunately, the actions taken today by the White House, split us apart instead of bringing us together.”

In his comments, Trudeau also noted the “real” consequences for Americans of Trump’s decision to hit Canada with a 25 per cent broad-based tariff on imports, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on energy.

“Tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities. They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery stores, gas at the pump,” Trudeau said.

Among the items Trudeau says will soon start to cost U.S. consumers more are beer, wine, vegetables, clothing, shoes, household appliances, furniture, and sporting goods. The prime minister said Canada is also considering “several” non-tariff measures related to energy and minerals.

The major announcement comes on the heels of weeks of anticipation and diplomatic efforts to avoid this moment, and after Trudeau meet with his cabinet and premiers on Saturday to discuss the national and historic response.

“If President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us,” Trudeau said, later noting that he’s been “reaching out” to Trump since his inauguration and he hopes “to speak with him sometime soon.”