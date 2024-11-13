A local business owner, whose business is strictly through online sales, is concerned about increased shipping costs should workers with Canada Post go on strike.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) gave 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post on Monday after a year of bargaining .

The union says they were informed by Canada Post on Tuesday that employees will be locked out of work as of 8 a.m. Friday if agreements cannot be reached.

Rick Wilkinson is the owner of Walkerville Candles, an online candle company created in 2011.

Wilkinson says he ships mostly with Canada Post and receives orders from all across Canada, the U.K. and even Paris, accounting for over 50 per cent of sales.

He says while he's not happy about a possible strike, there are other shipping options for him to consider.

"The only problem is they have a residential surcharge which obviously costs more, and margins for shipping online aren't that great to begin with because of the cost of shipping, and when you add extra charges to it it just doesn't make it much better. At least the customer gets their order, but on our end, it squeezes it a little bit more."

He says orders will still be fulfilled.

"Customers come first and I'll make sure that they get their orders. I prefer to use Canada Post because my breakage with them is under 1 per cent. They've got a great service and I really hope that it's resolved very quickly."

Wilkinson says his business will remain open during any job action.

"People can rest assured that in Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle we still do our porch drop, so we'll get those out as quickly as possible as well."

If negotiated settlements have not been reached, the union says workers will be in a legal strike position as of Friday.