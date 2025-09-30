Loblaw is ending its ultra-discount grocery store pilot project at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets in LaSalle.

The company has announced the 'no name store' will close on October 25.

In a statement, the company says, "We’ve recently made the difficult decision to close our no name store in Windsor."

The statement goes on to say, "While we saw a strong initial response, the location hasn’t built the customer base needed to remain sustainable long-term."

The store opened in September 2024.

It focused on a smaller product selection, with no refrigerated foods like dairy or fresh meat.

The Windsor store was one of three locations that opened in the province as part of the pilot project.

The store employs around 20 full-time and part-time workers.

As AM800 news reported earlier this month, Loblaw is opening a No Frills store in the Roundhouse Centre on October 30.